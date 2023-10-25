Tara Lipinski Is Officially a Mom After Welcoming Baby Girl Via Surrogate
Olympic gold medallist figure skater Tara Lipinski on Wednesday revealed that she and her husband Todd Kapostasy have welcomed a baby girl born via surrogate. The 41-year-old announced the arrival of her daughter, named Georgie Winter, on NBC’s Today show and in an interview with People which comes after the couple struggled for years with fertility issues. Their battles to begin a family have included tragic miscarriages, multiple rounds of IVF, and a diagnosis of endometriosis. Lipinski said she was in the delivery room for Georgie’s birth. “My doctor had me playing my favorite song and I’m bawling because I think there was just so much relief of, ‘Is this five-year journey over?’” Lipinski said. She added that she feels “so much gratitude” and considers herself “very, very lucky that this happened for us.”