Biden Accuser’s Claims of Being in Danger ‘Absolutely False’: White House
‘BASELESS’
The White House on Wednesday poured scorn on claims from a woman who once accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault about facing danger from the U.S. government. Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who in 2020 accused Biden of assaulting her in 1993, announced Tuesday that she had defected to Russia out of concern for her safety while living in America. When asked about Reade on Wednesday, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said he would be “loath to comment on the musings of a potential Russian citizen.” “The one thing I will say is that the allegations that her life is at risk by the United States government—absolutely false, baseless,” Kirby said. “There’s nothing to that.” Biden has repeatedly denied Reade’s assault allegation.