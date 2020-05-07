Tara Reade Told Ex-Husband of ‘Sexual Harassment’ in Biden’s Office: Court Filing
Tara Reade told her then-husband Theodore Dronen that she was sexually harassed when she worked in former Vice President Joe Biden’s office, according to a 1996 court filing obtained by The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. Dronen contested a restraining order Reade filed against him, and his filing mentions “a problem she was having at work regarding sexual harassment, in U.S. Senator Joe Biden’s office.” Reade worked in Biden’s office in 1993 and has since said that, during her tenure there, he pinned her against a wall and digitally penetrated her. Biden has denied the allegation. After Reade went public with her story, a 1993 call to the Larry King Live television program emerged, which appeared to show a woman Reade identified as her mother telling the late night host that her daughter had left Washington because of a “problem” with a prominent senator. A friend of Reade has also said she told her at the time of uncomfortable interactions with Biden. But the court filing is the first written record to emerge so far showing that Reade mentioned such behavior to others in the 1990s.