Tara Reade’s Lawyer: Bill Maher Is ‘Recycling Old Rape Myths’
In response to Bill Maher’s comments about Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden, Reade’s lawyer released a statement Saturday. “Sadly, Bill Maher has decided to recycle old rape myths,” attorney Douglas H. Wigdor wrote. “He ought to be ashamed, and I expect that those who believe in the #metoo movement will join me in condemning him for his hurtful words that unfortunately, will act as a deterrent to survivors that grapple with coming forward because of comments such as his.”
On his Friday show, Maher had cast doubt on Reade’s accusations. “She suggested she had filed a sex harassment report. Now, she says she didn’t. She says she was fired by Biden’s office, but in deleted posts she said she left because quote, ‘I love Russia with all my heart,’” Maher said. “We’re letting this person change the subject from ‘Donald Trump, lethal incompetent’ to ‘Joe Biden, sex monster’? She literally wrote a love letter to the murderer trying to keep Biden from the White House.”