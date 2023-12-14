Tara Reid Dishes on Her Old Fling With Tom Brady: ‘He’s So Cocky Now’
WAY BACK
Tara Reid gave insight into her old fling with Tom Brady in a new interview with Bustle, revealing details about the two-decade-old relationship that’d previously remained under wraps. The actress said their relationship “was nothing serious, but it was fun.” She added that they’d frequent beer places and would go dancing, suggesting that the rising NFL starlet still hadn’t taken on his current public persona and uber-healthy lifestyle just yet. “He was cool,” she said. “He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.” Reid said things were way different back in 2002, with no cellphones or social media to follow their every move. “We used to go out, do whatever we wanted—then bam. It just changed so fast,” she said. Reid didn’t reveal why her and Brady didn’t work out, nor did she say who cut things off. Brady married the supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2007, remaining with her until they divorced in late 2021, which coincided with Brady’s last of 23 NFL seasons.