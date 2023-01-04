Iranian Star Jailed for Backing Protests Is Released
An Iranian actress who was jailed after publicly expressing support for anti-government protests has been freed, local media reports. Taraneh Alidoosti had posted several messages on social media backing the protests and condemning the authorities’ harsh response, including the execution of people sentenced to death in connection with the demonstrations. So far, at least two people have been executed, and 12 sentenced to death, while several others are still on trial, according to activists. The actress’ release was announced both by her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, and attorney, Zahra Minooei. “Today, my client Ms. Taraneh Alidoosti will be released from Evin Prison after posting bail,” Minooei tweeted. Alidoosti, who starred in The Salesman, was also the subject of an online campaign started by celebrities who demanded the Iranian government release her.