Crew Member Who Tried to Sink Oligarch’s Yacht Enlists in Ukrainian Army
GOOD EFFORT
A Ukrainian crewman who tried to sink a yacht on which he was employed because he believed it was owned by Alexander Mikheev, the oligarch chief executive of a Russian weapons company, has now joined the Ukrainian army. Taras Ostapchuk told CNN he had worked for a decade as chief engineer for the 156-foot Lady Anastasia, but after learning of a Russian missile strike in his home city of Kyiv, he decided to scuttle the yacht, saying, “It was my first step for the war with Russia.” He opened a valve in the engine room that began flooding the boat, before telling the three other crew members on board what he had done and that they had to leave. However, the other workers stopped the leak and called port authorities, who rescued the boat. Ostapchuk was arrested but soon released by Spanish authorities, and made his way back to Ukraine to enlist. “Now I serve in the army, and I hope that my service will bring our victory closer,” he said. He added that it was the “unquenchable greed” of the oligarchs that was to blame for the war, saying, “In order to distract the people from the real plunder of Russia by these rulers, that arrange diversionary wars with other countries, that are innocent.”