Target Is Taking $100 Off Our Favorite Headphones for Early Black Friday

No, it’s not your quarantine brain fooling you, we didn’t just fast forward to the middle of November, and no, it’s not suddenly Black Friday. But, Target is doing something really cool this year. All month Target is offering deals you’d be lucky to find on Black Friday, and if the price goes lower at Target before December 25th, they’ll match it, no problem. There are new deals each week that are just as good if not better than Black Friday Deals.

In fact, right now some of our favorite headphones are $100 off.

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II’s have some of the best noise cancelling capabilities out there. They are designed to drown out your surroundings, whether that’s a busy street or a busy household. Music and/or sweet sweet silence never sounded so good.

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Down From $300 Buy on Target $ 200

