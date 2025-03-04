Politics

Target CEO: I’ll Raise Prices Because of Trump’s Tariffs Within Days

THAT WAS FAST

During the winter months, the retail giant relies heavily on Mexico for fresh fruit and vegetables, CEO Brian Cornell said.

Janna Brancolini
