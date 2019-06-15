Target Registers Crash At Stores Across the U.S.

Registers at Target crashed Saturday afternoon and frantic customers took to social media Saturday afternoon to report that checkout in stores and online was down, leading to long lines, abandoned carts and angry customers on the day before father’s day. The nation’s eighth largest retailer said it was aware of the problem. Shortly after 3 p.m., the Minneapolis-based retailer confirmed via Twitter that customers “are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores,” and that teams are “troubleshooting” the problem.