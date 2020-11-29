The Best Deals to Shop From Target on Cyber Monday

CYBER MONDAY 2020

From new headphones to a new TV, Target’s deals for Cyber Monday are great, and going fast.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Target

Cyber Monday starts now, and Target is an excellent place to shop for everything you might need for gifting (or yourself). Target is offering same-day delivery and curbside pickup on tons of categories including up to 50% off on electronics, 30% off accessories and select apparel, and much more. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals.

Beats Studio Headphones

50% Off

Buy at Target$175

Apple Watch Series 6

Down From $400

Buy at Target$350

Calphalon Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Down From $180

Buy at Target$140

Kitchen Aid 5-Qt Stand Mixer

Down From $380

Buy at Target$300

Google Nest Mini

Down From $49

Buy at Target$19

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Down From $30

Buy at Target$18

Instant Pot Duo Nova

Down From $120

Buy at Target$70

iRobot Roomba i7+

Down From $800

Buy at Target$599

