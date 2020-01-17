CHEAT SHEET
    Target Just Launched an Activewear Line For the Whole Family

    Jillian Lucas

    Commerce Editorial Manager

    Get ready to get active because Target just introduced their first dedicated activewear brand for the whole family called All in Motion. According to a press release, All in Motion will include fabric with moisture-wicking technology, water-resistance, UPF50+ protection, and odor-control. All you could ever want from an activewear brand is now all in one at Target.

    Sizes include XS-4X for women, S-3X for men and XS-XXL for kids, so anyone can add a piece of durable, affordable activewear to their collection. The line will feature leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and jackets. Every piece will be designed with staying active in mind, from added thumbholes to extra zippered pockets. There's even exercise gear like yoga mats and weights.

    Women's Premium High-Rise Jacquard 7/8 Leggings

    Buy on Target$40

    Women's High Support Bonded Bra

    Buy on Target$30

    Men's Soft Gym Hoodie Sweatshirt

    Buy on Target$32

    The affordability of Target comes without question and that stays true to All in Motion. The entire line will range from $4 to $70, with most pieces under $40. There are pieces for every kind of active person, from those who can’t stay away from the gym to people who get their exercise running after their kids.

