Target’s Brand New Travel Accessory Line Is Here to *Affordably* Upgrade Your Entire Luggage Collection

As we start to plan our vacations and trips for the year, it’s time to think about how we’ll be transporting all of our stuff. Whether that’s keeping toiletries organized or finding a suitcase to fit everything, it can be a struggle to stay on top of your packing list. Target wants to be the one-stop-shop for everything for your trip with the launch of a new luggage and travel accessories brand called Open Story.

Open Story features a 40-piece range with prices starting at around $20 and staying below $180 — a far cry from how some brands are pricing their travel accessories (about 25-30% less, according to Target’s press release). The collection will feature things like backpacks, packing cubes, duffle bags, and my personal favorite, the carry-on and checked luggage. It’s lightweight, comes in a handful of neutral and more trendy colors, and has all the organization a girl could need.

The whole line is streamlined and sleek, with a handful of color options that range from classic black to trendy rose gold. Each piece has been thoughtfully designed, with things like integrated TSA-locks, USB ports for charging on the go, and 360° Hinomoto Silent Run Spinner Wheels for a quiet, easy roll. There are even sleeves on the backpacks so you can slip them over luggage handles while rushing to catch your flight.

Here are a few of our picks:

Hardside Carry On Suitcase Buy on Target $ 150 Free Shipping

Day Trip Backpack Buy on Target $ 80 Free Shipping

4pc Packing Cube Set Buy on Target $ 30 Free Shipping

Weekender Bag Buy on Target $ 80 Free Shipping

