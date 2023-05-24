Target Removes Pride Merch After Right-Wing Media Throws Hissy Fit
‘VOLATILE CIRCUMSTANCES’
Target has announced it will be making some significant changes following backlash from right-wing media over its Pride month merchandise. The retail giant told The Daily Beast that it is removing some items from its stores, and making a number of other changes. Some Pride displays featured in right-wing internet personalities’ attacks have already been removed from stores. The conservatives in question were allegedly shocked over the offering of “tuck-friendly” swimwear, and went as far as to call the company’s CEO a “pervert groomer.” Target would not go into details about which specific products would be removed or what exactly would be changed, but a spokesperson said: “Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and wellbeing while at work ... Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.” Target said that despite the removal of Pride-positive merchandise, “our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year.”