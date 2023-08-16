Target Sales Plunge After Pride Month Backlash
‘NEGATIVE REACTION’
Target said its quarterly sales sank and it has been forced to lower expectations for the year after a “negative reaction” to the retail giant’s Pride Month collection. The company’s sales at stores and digital channels dipped 5.4 percent in the three months ending July 29, forcing the retailer to alter its profit goal for the year, according to The Wall Street Journal. Chief executive Brian Cornell told reporters there were multiple factors “putting pressure on consumers” but said the company would apply what was “learned” in an “ever-changing operating and social environment.” Target began selling its Pride collection in May, sparking fury from conservatives and calls for boycotts from both sides of the political spectrum after the company caved and moved some Pride products from the front of stores. Chief growth officer Christina Hennington said the company would change how it marks Pride Month going forward, with changes to displays and a more focused collection of products. “You will see us celebrate Pride, you will see us celebrate these heritage moments, but with these modifications,” she said.