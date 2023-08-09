Target Sued by Investor Over LGBTQ Merch Uproar
‘ONLY ONE SIDE’
Retail giant Target is being sued by one of its investors over allegations that the company misrepresented the level of its risk monitoring when it was caught off guard by customer pushback over LGBTQ products. Conservative legal group America First Legal—which is headed by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller—filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Florida federal court on behalf of investor Brian Craig. The suit claims Target’s board of directors misstated its oversight of “social and political risks” the company could face and failed to anticipate a possible backlash from customers. Instead, the suit claims, the board “monitored only one side,” prioritizing the wishes of progressive activist investors. Target pulled some of its merchandise linked to Pride Month in May after some shoppers angry about the LGBTQ-themed items confronted store employees and threw products on the floor.