Target to Close 175 Stores Across the U.S. Over George Floyd Protests

Read it at Target Corporate
Retail giant Target announced late Saturday that it will close 175 stores across the U.S. to keep employees safe during unrest over the death of George Floyd. Most of the stores are in the Minneapolis area, but other stores listed are in Illinois and California. “We are heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and the pain it is causing communities across the country,” Target Corporate said in a statement. “At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores. We anticipate most stores will be closed temporarily.” Employees will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours and will be offered positions at nearby stores.