NYC Man’s Selfies Got Him Arrested in Hawaii

Read it at Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii is not messing around with its quarantine for visitors. A New York City man was arrested on Oahu on Friday after he violated the 14-day lockdown and posted photos of himself surfing, sunbathing, and sightseeing, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Then Tarique Peters, 23, allegedly lied to authorities about it. Hawaii instituted the mandatory self-quarantine last month; the state has reported 638 cases of COVID-19, third lowest in the nation, and 17 deaths.