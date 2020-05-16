CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    NYC Man’s Selfies Got Him Arrested in Hawaii

    LOCKDOWN TO LOCKUP

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty

    Hawaii is not messing around with its quarantine for visitors. A New York City man was arrested on Oahu on Friday after he violated the 14-day lockdown and posted photos of himself surfing, sunbathing, and sightseeing, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported. Then Tarique Peters, 23, allegedly lied to authorities about it. Hawaii instituted the mandatory self-quarantine last month; the state has reported 638 cases of COVID-19, third lowest in the nation, and 17 deaths.

    Read it at Honolulu Star-Advertiser