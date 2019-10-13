CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
‘DEEPLY SADDENED’
Texas Sheriff Blasts Immigrant ‘Drunks’—Then Son Is Busted for Public Intoxication
Read it at Dallas Morning News
A day after a Texas sheriff caused an uproar by referring to undocumented immigrants as “drunks,” his son was reportedly arrested on charges of public intoxication and indecent exposure. Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn went to Washington on Thursday to protest a court ruling affecting immigrants charged with driving under the influence. “These drunks will run over your children, and they will run over my children,” he said, according to the Dallas Morning News. On Friday, his adopted son Sergei, who has arrests for trespassing and assault, found himself in cuffs again. In a statement, the sheriff said he was “deeply saddened by Sergei’s choices” and that he was estranged from the family.