Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Grammy Nominee Sentenced for Rape: ‘I Deserve the Max’
LOCKED UP
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 06.17.26 9:44AM EDT 
mystikal_nioazf

"BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 07: Rapper Mystikal performs onstage during the No Limit Reunion Tour at 2020 Funkfest at Legion Field on November 07, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)"

Paras Griffin/Getty

Rapper Mystikal will spend the next 20 years in a Louisiana prison cell after a third-degree rape conviction. The Grammy-nominated performer, 55, born Michael Tyler, was arrested in 2022 after the injured woman named him to detectives at the hospital. In court on Tuesday, she recounted being beaten, choked, and assaulted, and pressed the judge for the toughest possible term. “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” the rapper replied. His third-degree conviction carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and bars early release. A March plea deal shrank an original first-degree count, which carries a life term. Days before the hearing, his lawyer’s move to scrap the plea collapsed. His original charge slate spanned first-degree rape, robbery, strangulation, and false imprisonment. The 2022 assault unfolded at his home in Prairieville, roughly 18 miles outside Baton Rouge. It is not Tyler’s first prison term for a sex crime; he was imprisoned for six years over a 2003 sexual battery plea and remains on the sex-offender registry.

Read it at Los Angeles Times

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2

Tartan Army Drinks Boston Dry in Wild Scottish World Cup Party

KILT-Y AS CHARGED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 06.17.26 10:26AM EDT 
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Scotland's Tartan Army march to Boston's Fenway Park baseball stadium - Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Scotland fans wearing kilts and playing the bagpipes during the march to Fenway Park IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Bob Dechiara TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
BOB DECHIARA/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Boston, Massachusetts, is running out of booze thanks to the invading Tartan Army. Beered-up Scotland fans have brought bars to their knees, with one manager saying she has “never seen anything like it.” Scotland’s soccer fans have won over the nation with their good-spirited national pride, which they have rolled out on a grand scale around Beantown. More than 20,000 fans are thought to have piled into the city to revel in their team’s first World Cup since 1998, and they’ve done such a good job of it that it is running out of beer. Speaking to the Boston Globe, Hennessy’s Bar COO Noelle Somers said boozing in the aftermath of Scotland v Haiti had tripled that of St. Patrick’s Day. “We’ve been here for over 30 years, and we’ve never seen anything like it,” she said. Sam Adams Brewery said it, too, is running low, with team member Billy DeCain telling NBC Boston: “We’ve never seen anything like it.” There have been Airbnbs adorned with flags with bagpipes playing in the morning. Even Barstool Sports frontman Dave Portnoy has gone online to swoon over their enthusiasm.

Read it at The Boston Globe

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Having Trouble Falling Asleep? These CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the Grogginess
SLEEP ON IT
Scouted Staff
Published 06.15.26 7:09PM EDT 
An open jar of CBDistillery Sound Sleep CBN gummies on a wooden nightstand beside a book, filled with sugar-coated black cherry gummies, with a softly blurred bedroom scene in the background
CBDistillery

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Getting solid sleep feels like a real luxury these days. Whether you have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep through the night, if you’ve been struggling with getting shut-eye, you’re not alone. A 2024 Gallup poll found that 73 percent of respondents reported getting less than 8 hours of sleep per night, and 57 percent said they would feel better if they got more sleep.

Whether prescription or over-the-counter, most sleep aids can help you knock out, but often come with less-than-ideal side effects, such as next-morning grogginess and brain fog. CBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you get to sleep without the side effects.

Dreamberry Deep Sleep Gummies
Shop At CBDistillery

Unlike standard cannabis gummies, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies combine three types of cannabinoids: THC, CBD, and CBN (a cannabinoid known for its calming, sleep-supporting properties). CBDistillery’s bestselling gummies combine 5mg of Delta-9 THC, 75mg of CBD, and 15mg of CBN for full-body relaxation without feeling dissociated, starving, or overly... giggly.

If you prefer to stay THC-free, the brand’s Sound Sleep gummies skip it entirely, containing only 50mg of CBN in a delish black cherry flavor.

Sound Sleep Gummies (THC-Free)
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Whether you want something a bit supercharged or a gentle push into deeper sleep, CBDistillery’s sleep gummies can help.

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3
Founding Member of ‘Chicago’ Dead at 81 From Tragic Illness
WISHING YOU WERE HERE
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.26 9:58AM EDT 
Walter Parazaider of Chicago performs at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City.
Walter Parazaider of Chicago performs at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Walter Parazaider, founding member of the rock band Chicago, died Wednesday morning from Alzheimers, according to his wife. “He had put up a good fight with Alzheimer’s and unfortunately it ended tonight,” Parazaider’s wife, JacLynn, said to TMZ. “We are going to miss him for sure.” The father of two founded the band The Big Thing in 1967, which became Chicago in 1969. As a saxophone player, he was a key member of the band’s brass/woodwind section, playing alongside Lee Loughnane and James Pankow, before retiring in 2016. Six years ago, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and died in hospice early Wednesday morning with his wife by his side. “Chicago’s horn section was untouchable because of Walter,” one user commented on a tweet posted by TMZ announcing the musician’s death. “Rest easy legend, your music lives on forever.” Parazaider leaves behind his wife JacLynn, whom he was married to for 59 years, and their two children, Laura and Felicia.

Read it at TMZ

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4
Jelly Roll’s Daughter ‘Disgusted’ After Divorce Announcement
HOME TRUTHS
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.26 10:18AM EDT 
Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll, and Bunnie XO at the 66th GRAMMY Awards.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording A

Jelly Roll’s daughter Bailee Ann,18, is speaking out after news broke that the country star filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie Xo. In a TikTok post shared on Tuesday, she criticized the public’s fascination with her family’s personal struggles. “I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private family matter,” she wrote. “Worry bout your house—not mine. I’m not speaking on it—yet.” Court records show Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Xo, real name Alisa DeFord, in Tennessee on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences after 10 years of marriage. The split surprised many fans, as the pair had been together for more than a decade and continued to share affectionate posts on social media. Jelly Roll, 41, and Xo, 46, married in 2016 at a Las Vegas courthouse, the same day that the singer proposed on stage during a concert. Xo has been open about her past as a high-end sex worker and has said the income she earned helped Jelly Roll secure custody of Bailee and provide housing during a difficult period in his life. Jelly Roll has two children, Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy, 9, from previous relationships. The couple faced several public challenges throughout their relationship, including fertility struggles and past infidelity, but had recently spoken about plans to expand their family. Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie Xo has publicly commented on the divorce.

Read it at Page Six

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PCA Skin’s New Peel Pads Replaced My Monthly Facial Appointment
TRIPLE THREAT
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 06.01.26 2:45PM EDT 
PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pad Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/PCA Skin/Willatlak Villette/Getty.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.

Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.

Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.

PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads
Shop At PCA$60

I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.

Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.

If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.

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5
Teen Hikers Injured in Horrifying Bear Attack
HIKING HORROR
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.17.26 6:47AM EDT 
bear attack
KOMO-TV

A routine hike turned terrifying on Mount Si in Washington state on Tuesday when a bear charged at a group of teenage hikers, injuring two of them. The King County Sheriff’s Office said the group was on a trail east of Seattle when they encountered the animal. Officials said the bear charged, causing the hikers to scatter. One teenager became separated from the group and was later heard screaming before managing to return, injured from what authorities described as a bear attack. A second teen was hurt while fleeing, twisting an ankle in a fall. Search and rescue teams were called to the scene and worked alongside deputies to bring the injured teen down the mountain using an ATV. Authorities said the victim was able to walk with assistance. One of the teens was then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mount Si trails were shut down as wildlife officers searched the area for the bear. Officials noted that bear sightings are not unusual in the region, but attacks are rare, especially involving groups.

Read it at ABC News

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6
Trump’s Biggest Deportation Day Exposed
WORST OF THE WORST? REALLY?
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 06.17.26 9:50AM EDT 
A photo illustration illo of Donald Trump and silhouettes of people for PunchUp substack.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

A three-year-old child was among 1,566 people arrested by ICE on the single most prolific day of President Donald Trump’s second-term deportation drive, immigration data analyzed by PunchUp reveals. Trump, 79, had vowed his immigration crackdown would target “the worst of the worst,” but the June 4, 2025, sweep took more people into custody in 24 hours than at any other point in either of his terms, the Beast’s sister investigation Substack outlet, PunchUp, found in its analysis of the figures. ICE has averaged 630 arrests a day this term, roughly 45 percent above the pace of his first-term peak. The numbers come from 505,000 ICE I-213 forms released by The Guardian after litigation by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. They dwarf former President Joe Biden’s record. His busiest single day, on Nov. 1, 2022, saw 803 arrests—barely half of Trump’s June 4 total. The three-year-old, an Ecuadorian, was one of three children swept up at 26 Federal Plaza in Lower Manhattan, an ICE field office where immigrants attend check-ins. Each was handed a “Bag and Baggage” final removal order, the most severe disposition of all. None had been accused of any crime. A spokesperson for DHS said the agency only began tracking full administrative arrests in Trump’s second term, making any earlier comparison “misleading.”

Read it at PunchUp

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7
Oscar Nominee’s Buddhist Monk Father Dies at 84
DALAI LAMA DISCIPLE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 06.17.26 8:04AM EDT 
Published 06.17.26 7:37AM EDT 
The "Kill Bill" star's father was the first Westerner ordained a Tibetan Buddhist monk by the Dalai Lama.
KMazur/WireImage

Robert Thurman, the Buddhist scholar, translator, and father of actress Uma Thurman, died Tuesday morning at his home in Woodstock, New York, aged 84. Born in New York City in 1941, Thurman became one of America’s foremost interpreters of Tibetan Buddhism, holding Columbia University’s Je Tsongkhapa chair in Indo-Tibetan Buddhist Studies across three decades before stepping down in 2019. He was widely believed to be the first Westerner the Dalai Lama ordained into the Tibetan Buddhist monastic tradition, a path he embraced in the 1960s after an accident cost him the sight in one eye, prompting him to leave Harvard and travel overland to India. After three years as a monk, he returned to lay life, married Nena von Schlebrügge, a Swedish-German model, and raised five children, including Uma. Time named him one of its 25 Most Influential Americans in 1997, and India honored him with the Padma Shri in 2020. He co-founded the New York nonprofit Tibet House US in 1987 alongside actor Richard Gere and composer Philip Glass. Tibet House US, which announced his death, said the family had requested privacy.

Read it at Daily Mail

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8
‘Top Gear’ Star Jeremy Clarkson Reveals ‘Aggressive’ Cancer Diagnosis
SHOCK DIAGNOSIS
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

Published 06.17.26 5:50AM EDT 
Jeremy Clarkson
John Phillips/Getty Images for The Other Songs

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer, sharing the news during the final episodes of the latest season of his Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm. The 66-year-old told co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper about his condition, saying simply: “I’ve got cancer.” Clarkson explained that he received the diagnosis last summer and later underwent surgery to remove 10 percent of his prostate. The diagnosis came just months after he had heart surgery to treat blocked coronary arteries. Despite describing the cancer as “aggressive,” Clarkson said doctors caught it at a very early stage, improving his outlook significantly. “If I hadn’t have got myself checked out and they hadn’t caught the problem early, this could well have been my last harvest,” he said. “It’s only because they did catch it early, there’s every hope that I’ll be harvesting this farm for many, many years to come.” Later in the episode, Clarkson is shown in hospital, where he reveals “some of the treatment has gone awry” and says he hopes to return for a sixth season.

Read it at The Guardian

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This Pelvic Floor Trainer Takes the Guesswork Out of Kegels
PELVIC POWER
Scouted Staff
Published 06.11.26 11:58AM EDT 
Smile Makers Collection
Smile Makers Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Training your pelvic floor is a preventative wellness modality that addresses bladder control, posture, core stability, postpartum recovery, and sexual satisfaction. Kegel exercises are a great way to train the pelvic floor. Unfortunately, there’s no instruction manual… and it’s not exactly intuitive for some of us.

According to the premium sexual wellness brand Smile Makers, experts have recently flagged a surprisingly common problem with pelvic floor exercises: most people doing Kegels are doing them wrong—especially when it comes to the releasing part of the exercise. Many people unknowingly over-tense their pelvic floor and never fully let go, which can reduce the benefits of kegels and even weaken the pelvic floor rather than strengthening it. Smile Makers Collection’s Pelvic Partner was designed specifically to help people do kegels correctly—and make them more effective.

Pelvic Partner
20% off Pelvic Partner with Code: THEDAILYBEAST
Buy At Smile Makers Collection$69

Pelvic Partner is a pelvic floor trainer engineered around awareness and habit-building rather than data, gamification, or app fatigue. It features 360-degree squeeze-sensor technology that detects contractions all the way around the device. The gentle vibration during contraction stops only when the user fully relaxes, allowing users to literally feel the difference between engaging and releasing.

The pelvic floor training device is also equipped with multiple modes that increase resistance over time (just like strength training), and the long, flexible stem makes positioning comfortable. Right now is a great time to get yours with our exclusive 20 percent off discount using code: THEDAILYBEAST.

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9
Video Shows Desperate Rescue Attempt From Fatal Jet Crash
HORROR CRASH
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 06.17.26 5:29AM EDT 
Published 06.17.26 5:25AM EDT 
A business jet crashed on a busy Texas highway
A business jet crashed on a busy Texas highway Tuesday night. Instagram/ @zayra.garza

A dramatic video showed bystanders desperately trying to rescue passengers from a burning business jet after it crashed on a busy Texas highway not far from Laredo International Airport on Tuesday night, killing one person. The Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet, carrying six people, crashed on Loop 20 in Laredo near the Texas-Mexico border shortly after 10 p.m., according to Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. Footage posted to social media showed drivers approaching the wreckage as flames engulfed the aircraft. Two people used a sledgehammer and shovel to strike the cockpit window while others worked to prop open the plane’s door. “It looked like part of a movie. I was in shock,” witness Zayra Garza told AP. Garza said three people who appeared to be teenagers exited the aircraft, followed by someone who looked to be a pilot. Another crew member attempted to pull out a person who appeared unconscious. NetJets said the aircraft involved was one of its jets and that it was cooperating with authorities investigating the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez told KGNS TV that the plane had experienced a mechanical failure.

Read it at AP

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10
Lululemon Apologizes After Great Wall of China Drum Sparks Uproar
BIG SLIP-UP
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.17.26 6:50AM EDT 
Lululemon yoga event
Lululemon sparked uproar in China after holding a yoga festival on the Great Wall. Weibo

Lululemon sparked uproar in China after a yoga festival on the Great Wall drew accusations that a Japanese drum had been used at an event intended to celebrate Chinese culture. The Canadian activewear company held the event on May 30 and invited Chinese actor Zhu Yilong to join a drum troupe. More than 2,000 people attended the festival, which was billed as a celebration of Chinese culture and wellness. Chinese percussionist Xu Yang posted a video on Weibo arguing that the instrument resembled a Japanese Taiko drum more than a traditional Chinese drum. He said the two “should never be confused.” Some Chinese social media users argued that the drum’s appearance on the Great Wall, one of China’s national symbols, was particularly insensitive. Lululemon later apologized in a statement on Tuesday, saying that “due to limitations in our professional knowledge, we were unable to fully identify potential controversies initially.” The activewear brand said it should have been “more cautious and thorough”, adding that it would “learn profound lessons” to adopt “a more rigorous attitude” in the future.

Read it at CNN

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