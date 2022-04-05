Run, Don't Walk—Tarte’s Iconic Shape Tape Concealer Is 50 Percent Off Right Now

If you're into makeup, I have no doubt in my mind that Tarte's legendary Shape Tape concealer is on your radar—in fact, it's probably in your makeup drawer right now too. If it's not, we need to change that, and now's the perfect time to try the game-changing full-coverage concealer because it's currently 50 percent off (just $15 a pop) from now through April 7. Oh, and both the O.G. Shape Tape concealer and the newer Ultra Creamy Shape Tape concealer (the most divine formula for dry and mature skin!) are marked down

If Shape Tape (or full coverage finish complexion products in general) isn't your cup of tea, you can score any of Tarte's concealers for 50 percent off right now too, including the Power Flex concealer and the Creaseless concealer. Need a new beauty sponge to pair with your new concealers? Tarte's also got you covered in that department—their top-rated Shape Tape Quickie Blending Sponge will be just $10 during the sale! All you have to do to score these magical deals is use the code SAVE50 at checkout.

Best of all, if you need a little extra help finding the best formula for your skin type and coverage concerns or selecting the best shade match, you can take advantage of Tarte's super helpful virtual try-on tool. If that doesn't work out, Tarte generously offers free returns or shade exchanges too.

