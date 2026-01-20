Run, Don’t Walk—Tarte’s Iconic Shape Tape Concealer Is 40% Off Right Now

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re into makeup, I have no doubt in my mind that Tarte’s legendary Shape Tape concealer is on your radar—in fact, it’s probably in your makeup drawer right now too. If it’s not, we need to change that, and now’s the perfect time to try the game-changing full-coverage concealer because it’s currently 40 percent off for a limited time.

Tarte is celebrating the concealer’s ten-year anniversary with its annual Shape Tape Week Sale, which runs through Jan. 25. As 2016-era beauty trends resurface across social media, the brand is seizing the moment to highlight Shape Tape’s lasting status as a makeup essential since its 2016 launch.

The half-off sale applies to all of the Shape Tape formulas in the lineup: the O.G. Full Coverage Shape Tape concealer (matte, fast drying, and long-wearing), the Ultra Creamy Shape Tape concealer (great for mature skin and not overly matte), the Radiant Shape Tape Concealer (dewier finish for long-lasting coverage), and the Shape Tape Blur Concealer Stick (perfect for the undereyes).