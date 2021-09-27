Fired Teacher Accused of Racist Facebook Post Gets Her Job Back
REINSTATED
Taryn Camara—a teacher who was fired after being accused of writing a racist Facebook post—will get her job back after an arbitration decision from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Herald News reports. Camara, a special-education teacher, will also get an additional year of back pay and a year of seniority. The Fall River native was fired last summer from Kuss Middle School after she was called out for a Facebook post that criticized the George Floyd protests.
“There is one supreme race and gender and that is the white man—I also can’t help but notice that race and gender were the ones leading most of the riots!” she wrote. “Lastly if you look at the stats more black men have died from other black men than white men—so there lies two problems!” Camara’s attorney, Mark Gagliardi, claimed the teacher was being sarcastic and accused her critics of having an “agenda.” Camara will be returning to Kuss Middle School on Oct. 4, said Gagliardi.