This Lightweight Self-Defense Device Fits Right In Your Bag and Carries a Powerful Punch
Whether it’s a strange noise from outside the door or that suspicious feeling you sometimes get walking, the mind immediately spirals with all sorts of scenarios and methods for self-defense. The TASER Bolt 2 establishes up to 15 feet of safety and can immobilize an attacker to create a 30 second buffer to escape danger. It's easy to use, has contact stun for close encounters, and won’t take up much room even on the go.
You’ll never feel completely alone either. Additional help can be reached automatically when the Bolt 2 is paired with the Axon Protect app. If the Bolt 2 is fired, it immediately sends the location of the paired phone to an Axon Agent who can alert the authorities*. Plus, if used in self-defense and left at the scene, TASER Self-Defense will replace the device free of charge.
*Some features of Axon Protect may not work in areas outside the wireless service coverage area for the phone that the Axon Protect app is installed on. Please refer to Axon Protect Terms of Service for more information.
