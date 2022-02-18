Mom Accused of Decapitating Son Claimed Devil Was ‘Trying to Attack Her’

CHEAT SHEET
A Kansas City mom is accused of decapitating her young son late Tuesday, then calling cops to say that “the devil was trying to attack her.” A search warrant application says that officers arrived at the home at 11:45 p.m. to find blood trailing from the sidewalk to the front door and Tasha Haefs, 35, in the kitchen with blood on her hands and feet. Her 6-year-old son Karvel Stevens was found brutalized and fatally injured, and a decapitated dog was found in the basement. Court documents allege Haefs admitted to killing Karvel in a bathtub. She has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, and is being held without bond.