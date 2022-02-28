Russia State-Owned News Site Tass Hacked With ‘Putin Makes Us Lie’ Message
‘STOP THIS MADNESS’
People logging on to Russian state-owned news agency Tass to get the Kremlin’s version of events in Ukraine got a shock early Monday. Instead of the latest lines from the Kremlin, the site showed an anti-war message that condemned President Vladimir Putin for forcing Russian journalists to lie. “Dear citizens. We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death. Putin makes us lie and puts us in danger,” the hacked site read. “In a few years we will live like in North Korea. What is it for us? To put Putin in the textbooks? This is not our war, let’s stop it!” It’s not clear who changed the site, but an Anonymous logo followed the message and it ended with the sign-off: “This message will be deleted, and some of us will be fired or even jailed. But we can’t take it anymore... Indifferent journalists of Russia.” After the hack was noticed on social media, the Tass website became unavailable. The Moscow Times reports that several Russian news outlets were hit by the hack.