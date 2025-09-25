Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Despite her minimalist approach to makeup, Meghan Markle’s radiant glow has long been a topic of interest for her fans. Now, we have a hint about a new favorite in Markle’s current beauty lineup thanks to her BFF and makeup artist, Daniel Martin. Martin recently revealed some of the go-to products he used on the Duchess during the second season of With Love, Meghan, to Vogue. One of those glow-getting products is Tatcha’s newly released The Longevity Serum, which he uses to keep his client’s skin healthy and to prep for makeup.

Longevity has become a buzzword in the wellness space over the last couple of years, and it’s finally made its way into skincare. Tatcha’s The Longevity Skin Strength & Age Delay Serum is formulated to support skin strength and boost cellular resilience, giving you firmer and plumper skin that fortifies the skin barrier.

This isn’t the first time Markle has used the Japanese-inspired skincare brand. In the past, Martin has credited Tatcha’s bestselling Dewy Skin Cream for giving her complexion a glowy—not greasy—effect. Markle even had Vicky Tsai, the founder of Tatcha, as a guest on With Love, Meghan in the first season. Clearly, her fondness for the brand runs more than skin deep.

Given Markle’s loyalty to Tatcha (and her enviable glow), I decided it was time to put The Longevity Serum to the test. I used this new formula for a few weeks to see if it would give me a royal glow. Read below for all of my thoughts.

My Skin Type and Concerns

I was dealing with some serious dull skin before I started testing The Longevity Serum. For a few stressful weeks, I was combating flaky, dry, acne-ridden skin (the dreaded trifecta of thirty-something complexion woes), so I was more than eager to test a product that promised to fortify my compromised skin while also helping to address dullness, sagging, and dehydration-induced crepiness. On top of these issues, my skin is also sensitive, which means finding the right formula that won’t cause a breakout or irritation is pretty challenging.

Plus, for those struggling with adult acne, you know that traditional OTC blemish solutions like salicylic acid can often exacerbate fine lines and moisture loss. So, I was excited to see if this serum could counteract these side effects and get my skin back to a balanced state.

The Longevity Skin Strength & Age Delay Serum Tatcha’s Longevity Serum is clinically proven to reduce senescent cells by up to 55 percent (the accumulation of these cells is one of the leading accelerators of skin aging, according to the brand). It’s been shown to boost cellular resilience, leading to firmer, stronger, and smoother skin. The best part? It can be used day and night and works well under makeup too—no pilling or lifting your foundation. No wonder Martin is a fan! Shop At Tatcha $ 80 Shop At Sephora $ 80 Free Shipping

Sensitive Skin-Approved

Fortunately, it passed the irritation test. Right from the first application, I noticed that my skin felt soothed and nourished, without any resulting irritation, dryness, or redness—in fact, it even calmed it and lifted the redness on my cheeks. The lightweight, gel-like texture absorbed quickly, leaving my skin with a dewy, glowy finish. The lightweight texture made me feel less nervous about clogged pores and acne.

While I started with a rough canvas and damaged skin barrier, my skin felt softer, smoother, and more hydrated within just two days of using the formula day and night. The magic of The Longevity Serum comes from its science-backed revitalizing ingredients, including the brand’s signature Okinawa Cellescence Complex, bio-active lipids, and Pro-AHA Prebiotic. This brilliant ingredient blend works to reduce lines, improve skin firmness, and boost cell turnover—all without causing tight skin, irritation, or clogging your pores.

Tatcha.

The Results Are Impressive—and Come Fast

I’ve tested my fair share of skincare products that do eventually deliver great results, but none have done so at the speed this serum did. Within a week, my skin looked healthy, radiant, rested, and refreshed—free of any residual dryness or irritation. My pre-Longevity Serum breakouts were at bay, and I didn’t notice any new scarring.

While most skincare products take time to deliver their full potential (usually six to eight weeks at a minimum), this serum impressed me with its *almost* instant gratification benefits.

Like many of my skincare-obsessed peers in their late thirties, I’m always on a quest for that coveted youthful glow. I’ve tried everything from highlighter-infused dewy skin drops, powder-based highlighters, and Vitamin C serums. Despite my best efforts, my skin would often look dull and lackluster, no matter how many products I layered on.

I’m only a few weeks in, but I can confidently say that The Longevity Serum may be one of the best topical glow-getters I’ve tried to date. It revives dull, tired skin and gives it a reinvigorated, radiant appearance—no glittery highlighter or bronzing drops required. (Admittedly, I’m not one to ever go without makeup, but for the first time in a long time, I’ve been confident enough to go with a makeup-free face.

Tatcha.

Anti-Aging Benefits

As someone who is approaching her 40s and embracing aging without resorting to in-office treatments like Botox, I tend to notice even the slightest changes in my skin’s appearance—for better or for worse.

I carry a hint of crow’s feet around my eyes and some small creases on my forehead, but after using The Longevity Serum for a few weeks, I observed a visible reduction in their overall appearance day to day. These problem areas as a whole seem to be more relaxed and less severe. My face looks smoother, and the fine lines around my eyes and forehead seem to be less noticeable to me (my worst critic!).

Overall Thoughts

All in all, I’m thoroughly impressed with The Longevity Serum’s ability to deliver youthful, radiant results without the need for further invasive treatments. I understand entirely why Martin and Markle love it. My skin looks noticeably more youthful, but also calm, blemish-free, and nourished.

If you’re on the hunt for a versatile, one-and-done serum that takes the hassle out of a thorough anti-aging routine, look no further than The Longevity Serum.

