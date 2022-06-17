Meghan Markle & Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Skincare Brand Is Having an Epic Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Beloved by a laundry list of different celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian, Drew Berrymore, and Selena Gomez, Tatcha’s luxury formulas definitely come with celebrity-salary price points. Inspired by Japanese rituals, Tatcha’s silky and efficacious products are on the expensive side, but 100 percent worth it.

Naturally, I usually take note when Tatcha has a rare sale going on so that I can stock up on all the best products (the Dewy Skin Cream and the Rice Polish are my two favorites!) while they’re marked down. Right now, you can score 20 percent off everything courtesy of Tatcha’s annual Friends and Family Sale. Scroll through below to check out all of the celebrity and editor-approved Tatcha products worth adding to your cart.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream Down from $69 If you’re new to Tatcha, the Dewy Skin Cream is undoubtedly the one product you absolutely must try. The lightweight plumping moisturizer instantly imparts a healthy glow and leaves your skin feeling softer than silk (and without leaving behind a greasy residue). Selena Gomez is also a fan. “For moisturizer, I love the Tatcha Dewy Skin [Cream]; it’s so thick and yummy that you actually don’t have to use that much of it,” she revealed in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video on YouTube. “I have sensitive and acne-prone skin, for that, I use topical acne creams that tend to over-dry and irritate my skin. I was getting tired of dull, flaky and dry skin and I needed a new moisturizer. I found The Dewy Skin Cream from an online review, gave it a try and I fell in love with it. It literally gave my skin a new life! My skin feels very hydrated, it looks fresh, and this cream reduced the appearance of fine lines, it goes so well under makeup! It has not caused any breakouts, redness/irritation or any rashes so far,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Buy at Tatcha $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tatcha Serum Stick Down from $48 Jennifer Aniston is a fan of this genius, travel-friendly serum in a stick. Rumor has it that Jen’s makeup artist, Angela Levin turned her onto it while using it to prep her skin pre-makeup while on set for The Morning Show. Of course, non-celebs are obsessed with The Serum Stick too. “I usually use liquid serum before moisturizing so I was skeptical at first [about] how this stick would work, but I’ve used it for a few days and I’m totally sold!I love that you can use this as a touch-up balm any time of day (and yes, even over makeup)! It glides so smoothly, really moisturizes without being sticky and gives you a radiant look! I highly recommend it!” one shopper said. Buy at Tatcha $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tatcha The Rice Powder Foaming Enzyme Powder (Classic) Down from $65 Back in 2014, Meghan Markle told Allure that Tatcha’s classic Rice Powder was one of her skincare essentials. “... I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder. It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.” If you’ve never tried a powder cleanser or exfoliant, this is hands-down the best one on the market and perfect for beginners. “Although I never write reviews this product was so delightful I want to tell others. I’m old with aging skin. This classic Polish is so different from any face wash I’ve ever used. It’s light and makes my skin feel soft and look polished. It really reduces pores,” one five-star reviewer said. Buy at Tatcha $ 52 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tatcha The Water Cream Down from $69 This ultra-lightweight oil-free moisturizer has amassed a cult following—and for good reason. According to Beauty Crew, Riverdale actress Camila Mendes also waxed poetic about the hydrating cream during a recent Q&A on her Instagram story. “I recently started using Tatcha’s Water Cream for daytime and nighttime and honestly have noticed a huge difference,” she told her followers. “super light but not too watery where I can’t feel the moisture. I’m realising my skin doesn’t need anything more than that.” Non-celeb reviewers of the Water Cream also seem to concur. “I love this product! I have been getting compliments on my skin since I started using it! A lot saying I look 10 years younger!” one reviewer with sensitive skin said. Buy at Tatcha $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist Down from $48 This multi-purpose skin mist has a huge list of celebrity fans: Kim Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Jenner, and Kath Hilton all swear by the formula for prepping the skin for makeup, locking in moisture post skincare routine, and refreshing their complexions mid-day. Of course, plenty of non-famous folks love the Dewy Mist as well. “I love this product! It adds a touch of dewiness to your face before and after makeup. It feels refreshing on your skin and adds a beautiful glow,” wrote one reviewer. Buy at Tatcha $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

