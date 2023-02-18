Tate Brothers Threaten Accuser With $300 Million Defamation Suit
‘EFFORT TO INTIMIDATE’
The Tate brothers may be locked up in a Romanian prison, but they are not letting that stop them from threatening the women who accused them of human trafficking. A law firm representing Andrew and Tristan Tate—who have been in jail for nearly two months on charges involving six victims—sent at least one of their accusers a “cease-and-desist” letter claiming they would sue her for $300 million if she did not recant her statement. The letter reads, “In April 2022, you falsely stated to a third party that our Client human trafficked you, abused you and held you against your will.” Self-described misogynist influencer Andrew and his brother have been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women and coercing them into producing lucrative pornographic content online. Benjamin Bull, who represents a key witness in the investigation, said the letter was solely intended “shut down the witness; stop the witness from bringing testimony forward in any proceedings,” describing it as “an effort to intimidate.” Another lawyer representing multiple victims added that her clients have received significant harassment online from the Tates’ army of dedicated followers.