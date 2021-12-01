These Are the Victims of the Oxford High School Shooting

Three teenage students were shot and killed at a Michigan high school Tuesday. The youngest was just 14.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s office identified the victims of the rampage at Oxford High School as Tate Myre, 17, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Hanna St. Julian, 14. Myre died in a sheriff deputy’s vehicle as the officer attempted to rush him to the hospital. Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the teenager’s wounds were so grievous that there was no time to wait for an ambulance.

“This wound will never go away,” Bouchard said in a press conference Tuesday night.

Seven other students were wounded in the mass shooting, as was one 47-year-old teacher, and the death toll may rise. Two of the students’ gunshot wounds have left them in critical condition—a 14-year-old who is breathing via a ventilator following intensive surgery and a 15-year-old who endured a gunshot to the head. The teacher has been discharged from the hospital.

The alleged shooter, identified only as a 15-year-old Oxford sophomore, is in custody and refusing to speak to authorities, according to Bouchard. Five minutes after the violence began, the suspect surrendered himself to a school deputy, and a semi-automatic handgun, a Sig Sauer 9 mm, was recovered along with two 15-round magazines, the sheriff said. The teenager’s father had purchased the gun just four days prior. The alleged gunman’s name has not been released because he is a minor and has not been charged as an adult.

“Deputies took it from him as he was walking down the hall. That interrupted what could have led to several more victims,” Bouchard said.