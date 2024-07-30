Princess Beatrice Is Named Britain’s Best Dressed of the Year

In an unexpected turn of events, British fashion magazine Tatler has named Princess Beatrice, Prince Andrew’s oldest daughter, its best-dressed Brit.

“Beatrice has since become a beacon of sartorial elegance, pairing vintage-inspired cuts with fresh-from-the-catwalk glamour. Resplendent in Richard Quinn, mesmerising in Monique Lhuillier, or beaming in Beulah London, the princess is the pinnacle of contemporary splendour,” Tatler raved in their list published Monday.

However, the Guardian reports that this might come as a shock as Beatrice’s fashion has made news in the past, but not necessarily the good kind.

According to the outlet, the wild taupe-colored bow hat, which they liken to a “flesh pretzel,” that she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 was widely criticized. There was also the fascinator she adorned for Peter Phillips’ nuptials in 2008, which featured a flock of rainbow butterflies on the side of her head.

In a rare 2018 interview with Vogue U.K., Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, who also wore an off-the-wall hat to William and Kate’s wedding, recalled the sisters getting emotional after their accessories were mocked. “There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out and she had a bit of a wobble and cried. I was looking after her. And then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me,” Eugenie told the magazine.

Also featured on the magazine’s list were Cruz Beckham, David and Victoria’s youngest son, and Lady Starmer, the wife to the United Kingdom’s prime minister, Keir Starmer.