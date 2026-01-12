Shocking Reason for Man’s Terrifying Medical Mystery Revealed

A low-cost smartphone app with a blunt premise has shot to the top of China’s paid app rankings. Known as “Are You Dead?” or “Dead Yet?” the app prompts users to regularly confirm they are alive by tapping a check-in button. If they miss the deadline, a designated contact is automatically notified. Released in mid-2025, the app surged in popularity at the start of 2026, as the number of people living by themselves climbs. Demographers estimate that China could reach 200 million single-person households within the decade, a shift that has fueled demand for tools offering basic reassurance and emergency backup. The app positions itself as a digital safeguard for solo dwellers and has sparked widespread discussion online about isolation and mortality. Critics have called the app’s name unnecessarily bleak, though its developers say a rebrand is under consideration. Priced at about $1.15, the app has also found international success and was built on a shoestring budget by three founders in their 20s.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1New App Made for People Living Alone Surges in PopularityJUST CHECKINGThe app requires users to check in every two days to confirm they are alive.
- 2Shock Reason for Man’s Terrifying Medical Mystery RevealedRED FLAGThe severe allergic reaction caused the man to lose all his body hair and his ability to sweat.
Partner updateAD BY Eu NaturalEncourage Healthy Conception With These Supplements—30% OffBABY STEPSEu Natural touts its supplements have produced thousands of successful pregnancy stories.
- 3Dead Tourist Found in Gondola at Summit of French Ski ResortDEVASTATING DISCOVERYA gondola operator spotted the man, who was believed to have suffered cardiac arrest.
- 4Search for Missing Surfer Ends After 30-Hour ManhuntMIRACULOUS RESCUEThe man was surrounded by reefs and rough seas which made the location impossible to access by foot or boat.
Shop with ScoutedScore Up to 50% Off Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s V-Day SaleHOT IN HERELovehoney’s Valentine’s Day sale is full of massive price drops on vibrators, couples’ toys, male masturbators, and lingerie.
- 5More Than 80 Cruise Passengers Struck by Vomiting DiseaseA TRIP TO REMEMBERHolland America crew members were forced to isolate the passengers and collect stool samples.
- 6Paramount Sues Warner Bros. in Desperate Power GrabTAKEOVER BY FORCECEO David Ellison penned a letter to Warner Bros. shareholders warning of a lawsuit.
- 7Winter Olympic Games Worker Dies in Brutal ConditionsFATAL FREEZEAn investigation has been launched just weeks before the games begin.
- 8Avalanche Buries Four Skiers and Leaves Two DeadHAZARDOUS CONDITIONSTwo were able to contact rescuers using a satellite device.
Shop with ScoutedThese THC-Spiked Treats Will Help You Enjoy Dry JanuaryDRY JANUARYWhether you’re cutting back on drinking or just looking for a zero-proof alternative, TribeTokes can help you relax and socialize without alcohol.
- 9Island Claims Most Expensive ZIP Code CrownPOSH PAD PARADISECalifornia and New York have historically dominated the list.
- 10MAGA Billionaire Donates to ICE Shooter GoFundMe‘DOING HIS BEST’Conservative hedge fund manager Bill Ackman claimed he also wanted to donate to the victim, but the fundraiser closed.
Shocking Reason for Man’s Terrifying Medical Mystery Revealed
A 36-year-old man from Poland mysteriously lost his ability to sweat, shed all his body hair, and developed vitiligo—a skin condition that causes patches of lost skin color—only to later discover that his condition was caused by his red ink tattoos. In a case report, researchers found that the man developed a severe allergic reaction to the tattoo ink, a reaction experienced by around 6 percent of people. His condition improved only after the red ink tattoo was removed and he was treated with immunosuppressive drugs, although the damage to his sweat glands remains. “In light of this case, there is a growing recognition of the need for regulations governing tattoo ink composition,” wrote the man’s doctors from Wroclaw Medical University in Poland. In 2022, after the man received his tattoo, the European Union introduced legislation restricting the use of dangerous chemicals in tattoo ink. Though researchers were unable to sample the red ink from the man’s tattoo, Yolanda Hedberg, a chemist at Western University who was part of a 2021 study on tattoo inks, told CDC that certain tattoo dyes—such as red ink—contain azo dyes that increase the risk of allergic reactions, as some azo dyes are mutagens and carcinogens.
Making the choice to have a child is the first step on what can be a very long road. Eu Natural, a leader in specialty supplements, smooths the path by addressing the often overlooked wellness needs of both male and female fertility.
The Conception supplements are the best-selling fertility support supplements on Amazon and deliver essential nutrients to support mom, dad, and baby. Right now, these supplements are 30% off. But these prices won’t last; you only have today to cash in.
This multivitamin (available as a capsule or delicious strawberry gummy) is formulated for pre-conception needs like hormone balance and regular menstrual cycles, as well as early fetal development.
Designed for men, this supplement delivers 14 essential vitamins and minerals to support reproductive health, including optimal sperm count.
You can also grab both Conception for Him and Conception for Her in this convenient two-pack bundle.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
A tourist was found dead inside a gondola by ski resort staff in France. A 53-year-old man, riding alone in a gondola at the Val Cenis ski resort in Savoie, France, is believed to have suffered cardiac arrest during his ride up to the mountain’s summit on Tuesday. A gondola operator spotted the man’s body before two ski patrollers tried to resuscitate him using a defibrillator. Following additional emergency attempts to save his life, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another fatal incident occurred at a neighboring resort the same day, when a Spanish skier was found unconscious against a rock in an unmarked skiing area at the Les Menuires resort in Savoie. In late December, a cable car accident in northwest Italy left four people injured and stranded over 100. Authorities say the Macugnaga cable car arrived at the summit station too fast, causing injuries to three passengers arriving at the top station as well as a cable car operator at the base.
A 68-year-old surfer was rescued in Puerto Rico on Friday after being missing for more than 30 hours, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The man had gone surfing near Surfer’s Beach in Aguadilla Thursday around noon and was not heard from afterward. His host reported him missing after he failed to return to his Airbnb on Friday evening. A massive search involving the Coast Guard, Puerto Rico Police, U.S. Border Patrol, and local emergency responders was launched immediately. A helicopter scoured the shoreline and offshore areas, eventually spotting the man stranded on rocks outside Surfer’s Beach, surrounded by reefs and rough seas, which made the location impossible to access by foot or boat. He was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to safety. Video captured the dramatic rescue, and audio released by the Coast Guard recorded the emotional family call with Captain Robert Stiles, who said, “We’re gonna have paramedics standing by to check him out but he’s alive and well.” He added: “This case could have easily had a different outcome.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney, an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer, recently kicked off its Valentine’s Day sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 50 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.
Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.
Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.
Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.
From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit.
Dozens of passengers who rang in the new year aboard a Holland America cruise ship became violently ill during the trip. The Rotterdam departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Dec. 28 and was headed for stops in the southern Caribbean. But health officials say 81 of the nearly 2,600 passengers on board soon showed signs of “gastrointestinal illness” thought to be linked to norovirus, commonly referred to as the “winter vomiting disease.” Eight crew members also fell ill. With diarrhea and vomiting as the main symptoms, the outbreak necessitated a “comprehensive sanitization” of the ship, with crew members forced to isolate sick passengers and collect stool samples for testing. It’s reportedly the second such outbreak aboard the vessel in the past 11 months. Officials and company representatives said most reported cases were mild, with the affected individuals recovering quickly. “The health of our guests and crew is a top priority and, consistent with CDC protocols, we conducted a comprehensive sanitization of the ship when the cruise ended Friday in Fort Lauderdale,” a Holland America Line spokesperson said.
Paramount is not giving up on its hostile takeover bid for Warner Bros. Discovery. After Netflix secured the winning bid in December, Paramount CEO David Ellison and his father, Larry Ellison, moved forward with a hostile, all-cash bid to outbid Netflix, even after its agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery had been finalized. Yet Warner Bros. executives have rejected Paramount’s deal multiple times, stating that “the terms of the Netflix merger are superior,” despite the streaming service giant’s bid being lower—at $72 billion—than the $77.9 billion, or $30 a share, proposed by the Ellisons. On Monday, in the latest move in the takeover battle, David Ellison wrote a letter to Warner Bros. shareholders stating that a lawsuit had been filed in the Delaware Chancery Court seeking to direct Warner Bros. to “provide information” to shareholders that the company believes it has “failed to disclose,” so that shareholders “have what they need to be able to make an informed decision as to whether to tender their shares” into Paramount’s offer. The lawsuit comes a week after the Warner Bros. board said that Paramount’s “aggressive transaction structure poses materially more risk for WBD and its shareholders” than Netflix’s deal. The Daily Beast has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.
Freezing temperatures have claimed the life of a security guard at a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympic venue, Italian authorities said Saturday. Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini confirmed the man had died on Thursday and said an investigation would be launched into his death ahead of February’s Milano Cortina games. The 55-year-old had been working near the ice arena in the upmarket Alpine resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, where curling, bobsled, and Alpine skiing events are set to be held. He had clocked in for an overnight shift in temperatures as low as 10.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Andrea Varnier, CEO of the Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026, said, “The information we have is that it was a death by natural cause, it was a heart attack. And we are investigating. All the documentation that we have was in order. And we are waiting for the investigation to understand what the specific cause was. At the moment, the information we have from the emergency services is it was a death caused by natural causes... while he was on site.” The Huffington Post reports the death did not occur on a site run by the government company behind construction for the games, Simico, but city officials did say they were “deeply saddened and troubled by the death.”
Two men have died in Washington state after being buried in an avalanche. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that Paul Markoff, 38, and Erik Henne, 43, were backcountry skiing at Longs Pass, in the Cascade Mountains, when the avalanche hit at around 4 p.m. They had been with two other men, named as Ian Laing and Patrick Leslie, who managed to use a satellite device to alert rescuers to their locations. They were found alive, with one of the men partially buried, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center, but rescuers were forced to call off the search for Markoff and Henne when it got dark, and conditions became dangerous. The pair’s remains were found the following day, buried in snow. “On Saturday morning, January 10, teams returned with three trained avalanche search K9s,” the sheriff’s department said. “Because of the rugged, remote terrain, air support was requested. King County’s Guardian 2 helicopter assisted by airlifting the two deceased men to a search base, where they were placed in the care of the Kittitas County Coroner’s Office.” The New York Times reports that 25 to 30 inches of snow accumulated near Longs Pass last week.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.
TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.
This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.
TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.
If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.
Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.
An island off the coast of Florida has scooped up the illustrious title of America’s most expensive zip code. Fisher Island residences sold for an average $9.5 million in 2025, according to new data from Property Shark, which releases an annual listing of the nation’s priciest neighborhoods. Residents of the island pay a $500,000 membership fee, the Tampa Bay Times reports, and fork out $40,000 for amenities including a golf course, access to a deepwater harbor, a private primary school, tennis courts, and a Goldilocks balance between isolation and access to downtown Miami. Elsewhere, 61 percent of all neighborhoods on the list were in California, with the Bay Area accruing the most high-value zips with 32, albeit fewer than its pre-pandemic highs. New York had a quiet year, with only 15 zips in the top 100, and only three of those in New York City. Still, the state had the third-most-expensive neighborhood in the country, with $5.93 million in Sagaponack. California’s $8.33 million Atherton came in second, dethroned by Fisher Island after eight years at the top of the pile. In total, 15 states were represented, while the number of zips with an average value over $5 million doubled from last year’s tally to 10.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has donated $10,000 to an ICE agent who shot and killed a young mother. “I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty,” he wrote on X to explain his donation Sunday. Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot at point-blank range in Minneapolis last week in a case the Trump administration has insisted was self-defense, even as footage from the scene contradicts that narrative. The White House has hailed the ICE agent who pulled the trigger, Jonathan Ross, as a hero, while labeling Good a “domestic terrorist.” Ackman, meanwhile, said he intended to support both with monetary donations, but Good’s fundraiser had already been closed. “I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good’s family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide support),” Ackman wrote on X. “The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death. Our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart.”