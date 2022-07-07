Tax Cheating Fiasco Is Hurting Robert Smith’s Attempt to Raise Giant Fund, Report Says

Read it at NY Post
Two years later, and Robert Smith still can't escape fallout from that one nagging controversy: that he “willfully” failed to report more than $200 million of his partnership’s income to the IRS—spending part of the proceeds on a smattering of properties—which resulted in a non-prosecution agreement with the Department of Justice and $139 million in taxes and penalties. According to the New York Post, Smith’s private equity firm, Vista Equity Partners, is now struggling to raise money for a new flagship fund. The firm reportedly wanted to raise $20 billion or more, but so far has received less than half that amount in commitments. Reached by the Post, Vista declined to comment.