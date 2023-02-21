Tax Day Is Coming—Here’s How to Save on Filing This Year

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Tax Day is just around the corner. This year, it falls on Tuesday, April 18, but that doesn't mean you have to wait until the very last second to file—especially if you’d like to save extra money this year.

In fact, if you're looking to get a jump start on filing your 2022 taxes this year, you could actually score a ton of deals, many of which are available now. Scroll through below to find out how to save on filing your taxes this year with deals and coupon codes.

TurboTax: Save $20 on deluxe, premier, and self-employed plans.

H&R Block: Get deluxe plans from $29.75.

TaxAct: Shop deluxe plans from $24.95.

TaxSlayer: Save 25% on classic, premium, and self-employed filing with the code SAVE25.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.