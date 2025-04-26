Taxed Baby Products Skyrocket as Trump Pushes for More Kids
Getting ready to welcome your little one? Better stock up quickly. President Donald Trump’s major tariffs are about to slam new mothers, CEOs warn. The price of baby gear— including car seats and strollers—has already started to climb. Amid Trump’s push for women to have more babies, his tariffs have taken a toll on parents who can’t afford the skyrocketing prices of essentials, which are already up 30 percent. Even sippy cups and high chairs will soon increase in price by hundreds of dollars. Chinese company Babylist—which makes 97 percent of strollers and 87 percent of car seats—bashed the “baby tax” for making it harder for parents to bring their newborns home safely and raise them in healthy environments. Munchkin CEO Steve Dunn also added that no infrastructure in the United States is capable of producing enough reliable baby products for American families. The rising prices come as the White House solicits ideas on how to get more women to procreate and counter the record-low birth rates. Dunn said that laying “punitive tariffs” on top of an already challenging economy “doesn’t protect the American dream—it taxes it.”