‘Taxi Driver’ Writer Torches De Niro for Uber Campaign: ‘Beyond My Reckoning’
YOU TALKIN’ TO ME?
Paul Schrader thinks Robert De Niro might have some bad ideas in his head. The writer-director reacted with displeasure to a report that De Niro will be reprising his iconic role from Taxi Driver in a series of ads for Uber. “Ouch. Why Bob would do this is beyond my reckoning,” Schrader, who famously penned the screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “But I haven’t seen it. If I’m lucky I never will.” De Niro has not publicly commented on the rumor, which was first reported Tuesday by The Sun. An unnamed source told the outlet that the actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work as Travis Bickle, would riff on a number of the disaffected cabbie’s most famous lines in the campaign. “A lot of people feel like some of these classic films are his best work, and signing up to commercials is selling out a bit, but obviously he’s had a very expensive personal life,” the source said.