Taxiing Passenger Plane Sucks Cargo Container Into Engine
A passenger plane engine was badly damaged after it sucked up a storage container while taxiing to its gate. The Air India Airbus A350 was scheduled to fly to New York City on Thursday but was forced to return to Delhi when Iran temporarily closed its airspace amid tensions with the U.S. With 240 passengers onboard, flight AI 101 touched down safely in heavy fog, but as it made its way across the apron, it sucked in a container through its right engine. No one was hurt, but the two-year-old plane’s engine suffered significant damage, the BBC reports. Footage published by The Times of India, taken from inside the plane through the fog, shows the engine stuffed with debris. The aircraft has been grounded, with India’s ministry of civil aviation saying the container fell “onto the taxiway intersection” after a wheel came loose on the trolley that was carrying it, the BBC reports. “However, the container which fell was left behind and it got ingested into the No. 2 engine of the aircraft,” Air India told the BBC.