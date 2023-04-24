CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Tot Found in Alligator’s Mouth Died by Drowning, Medical Examiner Says
HEARTBREAKING
Read it at Tampa Bay Times
The Florida toddler who was found dead in the clutches of an alligator’s mouth last month died by drowning, cops revealed Monday, citing a medical examiner’s report. Taylen Mosley, 2, was found in the gator’s mouth on March 31, two days after his mom, Pashun Jeffrey, was found murdered amid a “very violent crime scene” inside their apartment in St. Petersburg, authorities said. Cops and good Samaritans launched a massive search for Mosley, but called it off after someone spotted the tot’s body with the gator, which was promptly shot dead. Authorities have accused Mosley’s dad, Thomas Mosley, of killing his son and Jeffery, but haven’t released a potential motive for the horrifying crime.