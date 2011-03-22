Taylor Anderson Is First U.S. Quake Victim in Japan

Read it at New York Post
Officials have recovered the body of Taylor Anderson, a 24-year-old English teacher who is the first U.S. victim of the Japanese earthquake and tsunami. Anderson had taught for two years in Ishinomaki when the quake struck. She is believed to have survived the earthquake but then to have been swept away by the tsunami, as she rode her bike from school to her coastal home. Anderson had a lifelong interest in Japanese culture. "She was living the life she wanted,” her sister said.