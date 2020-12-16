Body Found on Michigan College Campus Was 18-Year-Old Student
JUST STARTING OUT
The Michigan college student whose body was found in “suspicious” circumstances over the weekend has been identified as an 18-year-old first-year student from Royal Oak. Taylor DeRosa was described as “an advocate for gun control, Black Lives Matter, women’s rights and a host of other organizations” in a GoFundMe page set up to pay for memorial expenses. She was said to be majoring in international business and minoring in French at Grand Valley State University, where her body was found on Saturday near the campus athletic fields. GVSU President Philomena Mantella sent out a letter on Tuesday saying DeRosa’s family was aware of the “outpouring of concern” over her death on campus. Police are still investigating DeRosa’s death, which they have described as suspicious, but they said there is not thought to be any danger to the public.