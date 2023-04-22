Boarding School Ignored Teen’s Multi-Day Vomiting Leading Up to Death: Report
AWFUL
A Utah boarding school has come under fire after 17-year-old Taylor Goodridge died in their care in December after school officials failed to seek adequate medical care despite her vomiting for multiple days before her death. An autopsy revealed Goodridge died of peritonitis—a serious abdominal infection that requires antibiotics—causing her to develop sepsis and organ failure. Officials also noted Goodridge had showed signs of infection since October, yet Diamond Ranch Academy still did not seek treatment. Washington and California students make up the majority of the school, as school districts there pay Diamond Ranch Academy to care for students who officials believe exhibit emotional or behavioral issues, according to NBC News. In light of Goodridge’s death, NBC News reports many districts are now rethinking their partnership with the school and that Utah officials said Diamond Ranch Academy may be at risk of losing its license.