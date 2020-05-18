CHEAT SHEET
    Taylor Grimes, Florida Man, Stuck on Cruise Ship in Italy For Eight Weeks With COVID-19

    Long Haul

    Tom Sykes

    Ezra Acayan

    A Florida man who has tested positive for coronavirus but has not shown any symptoms has been forced to live on board a cruise ship docked in Italy for the past eight weeks. Taylor Grimes, who worked in the ship’s jewelry store, has been stuck living in a small crew cabin since his friend tested positive for the virus in mid-March, news station WESH reported. Grimes cannot return home until he tests negative twice in a row. “No day is fun, but some days are better than others and then some days are just the absolute worst,” Grimes told the network Saturday. His mother, Ann Grimes, described the test results as “maddening,” saying, “His test results have been positive, positive, negative, positive, negative, positive. We have no confidence right now in the testing procedures.”

