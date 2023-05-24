Taylor Lautner Calls Out Nasty Trolls Who Made Fun of His Appearance
HATERS GONNA HATE
After receiving a barrage of hateful comments taking a dig at his physical appearance during a stint on the TODAY show, Twilight star Taylor Lautner posted a video on Instagram calling out his internet trolls. He shared screenshots of comments that said he “aged like a raisin” and “looks like old broccoli,” and he admitted that they “brought up old feelings and memories.” “If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin,” he said. “It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside … [or] put myself in the position where I have to see that kind of stuff.” Lautner said he used to be in an “unhealthy position” because he placed value “in the wrong things,” like what other people thought of him. While he acknowledged that he wouldn’t be posting the video if the comments didn’t bother him, he said they no longer “make me question who I am.” “I think my biggest point is just think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also just be nice,” he said.