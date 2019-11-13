TRAGIC
Mother of Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Charged After Human Remains Found in Alabama
Police found human remains Tuesday while searching for a 5-year-old Florida girl who had been reported missing nearly a week ago by her mother, authorities said. Brianna Williams, a Navy officer, said her daughter Taylor Rose Williams disappeared overnight from their home in Jacksonville, Florida, last Wednesday. The Associated Press reports that Brianna Williams was later charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose. “This is obviously not the outcome any of us had hoped to reach,” Melissa Nelson, state attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Florida, said. “This investigation has led to what we believe to be the remains of Taylor Rose.” The body investigators found has not yet been identified, but was found in Marengo County, Alabama, police said. Brianna Williams is from the county in which the remains were found, according to FirstCoastNews.com.