Woman Accused in Meth-Fueled Murder Attacks Defense Attorney in Court

Taylor Schabusiness, who’s been charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man she had sex with last year, attacked her defense attorney during her competency hearing Tuesday. Prosecutors allege Schabusiness smoked meth with 25-year-old Shad Thyrion before having sex with him, choking him to death, dismembering his body, and then hiding his limbs throughout his mother’s home in February 2022. Schabusiness’ outburst seemed to be inspired by the judge announcing he was going to delay her trial. Her attorney, Quinn Jolly, has asked to be removed from the case in the wake of her attack. Schabusiness’ competency hearing will resume March 6.