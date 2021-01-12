I Have to Remind Myself Not to Wear This T-Shirt Every Day
PERFECT FIT
My drawer is stuffed to the brim with T-shirts. Life, I’ve learned, is filled with free one’s – shirt’s scored from volunteer days, family reunions, or even sporting events. And yet, despite owning so many, there are few that I’ve ever felt passionately towards. The fit is almost always wrong, fabric can be too soft or insubstantial, or the design wasn’t well thought through. Even though I have plenty of T-shirts I like, there are very few that I actually love. But recently, I found a shirt that is so great, I have to remind myself not to wear it every single day.
The Heavy Bag Tee from Taylor Stitch is the perfect combo of old and new. The shirt is substantial, reminiscent of the heavy, vintage t-shirts that can be pulled from the racks of my local thrift store. However, it also incorporates a more modern style — it is tailored with a tapered shoulder seam that adds just enough shape while still feeling spacious . Finally, but perhaps most importantly, they top it all off with a deep front chest pocket, which is excellent for stashing a phone, sunglasses, or even a disposable camera, in style.
Perhaps my biggest reservation about the shirt before I bought it was that, due to its weight, it wouldn’t be able to be worn in the summer months, but I was proven wrong. The shirt has excellent breathability considering it’s weight. That’s because the fabric is composed of a blend of upcycled cotton and recycled polyester. The resulting material is soft and breathable, but has a robustness and that can stand up to a lifetime of wearing and washing, too. The Heavy Bag Tee (in one of the four different colors I currently have in my closet) has seen me through several summers in Atlanta now with no complaints.
While the brand’s commitment to sustainability, the excellent and various colors selections available, the value for money, the front chest pocket and the superb fit all helped this shirt become one of my most beloved pieces of clothing, perhaps the main reason I’ve neglected just about all my other shirts for the Heavy Bag Tee is that the shirt feels like it wants to be worn. I never have to worry about a pinch or a snag tearing the fabric, and I know that with every spill, with every wash, with every shift worked, the shirt will come even more into its own. That’s what makes a good T-shirt, in my opinion.
The Heavy Bag Tee
