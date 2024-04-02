Taylor Swift and Magic Johnson Join Forbes Billionaires List
NEW ADDITIONS
Taylor Swift and Magic Johnson were newcomers to Forbes’ annual tally of the world’s billionaires, which the outlet released on Tuesday. They were joined by 263 other new additions, including the founder of fried-chicken destination Raising Cane’s, celebrity shoe designer Christian Louboutin, and three founders of the controversial clothing retailer Shein. Swift and Johnson were officially named billionaires months ago; the pop star joined the ranks in October following the runaway success of her Eras tour. According to Forbes, she earned “$190 million after taxes from the first leg” alone. NBA legend Johnson made his debut on the list that same month, due in large part to his stake in a life insurance company called Equitrust. The world’s richest people did well over the last year; their collective net worth soared $2 trillion, to an all-time high of $14.2 trillion, the outlet said. Fourteen members of the list are worth more than $100 billion.