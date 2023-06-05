CHEAT SHEET
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Have Reportedly Broken Up
Faster than the wind, passionate as sin, ending so suddenly: such is the case for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s short-lived but highly controversial relationship, according to TMZ. On Monday the outlet reported— according to “a friend close to the situation”—that Swift is now “single” once more. Since her breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, announced in April, Swift had been spotted canoodling with Healy all over New York City. The budding relationship came much to the dismay of many of her fans, who took enormous umbrage at Healy’s many recent PR shitstorms—one of which included blithely discussing watching Ghetto Gaggers pornography on a podcast.