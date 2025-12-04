Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Date Revealed

The wedding date for Taylor Swift, 35, and Travis Kelce, 36, has been revealed, and it may have a numerological significance. Insiders told Page Six that the power couple plans to wed on June 13, 2026. Fans of the “Blank Space” singer know that her favorite number is 13, which is likely one of the date’s significances. But the gossip outlet says that when the digits of the date are added together, the sum is 18, and that the sum of those digits is 9. That number represents the ending of one cycle and the possibility that another one will begin, according to Numerology.com. Even though the theory seems far-fetched, Swift has been very open about her love for numbers and their connection to events. “I love numerology. I love math stuff, I love dates. That stuff I find really fun,” she said on an Aug. 13 episode of the Kelce brothers’ podcast, New Heights. Kelce popped the question at his Kansas home in August, and sources told Page Six that the June wedding might take place at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion and a venue nearby. However, they’re also reportedly considering a Tennessee farm and a private Caribbean island.