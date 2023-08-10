Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version),’ Fans Lose Their Minds
WILDEST DREAMS
Taylor Swift made a surprise on-stage announcement about a new album on Thursday night, prompting a truly spectacular response from overwhelmed fans inside the Los Angeles SoFi Stadium. During the final show of the U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, Swift said: “There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really ridiculously, embarrassingly long time, and instead of telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you.” Screens in the stadium then displayed the cover art of 1989 (Taylor’s Version)—a re-recording of her Grammy-winning 2014 album which will be out Oct. 27. After performing her song “Champagne Problems” during the show, Swift was given a “deafening 8-minute-long standing ovation,” according to People. “What are you doing?” an apparently overwhelmed Swift said in response. “People have emotions. You’re playing with them right now. I love you so much.”